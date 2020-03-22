Churches Offer Germ-Free Drive-Through Confessions

Read it at Miami Herald
Churches are coming up with a novel way to minister to their flocks in the coronavirus era: drive-through confessions. The Miami Herald reports that two Coral Gables, Florida, priests who have tested negative for COVID-19 sit in the parking lot of St. Augustine Church with iPhones—the numbers of which are posted for motorists who want to unload their sins. “It’s no different from the confession booth,” Father Richard Vigoa told the newspaper. “There, we were separated by a screen. Here, we’re separated by a car window.”