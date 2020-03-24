At Least 100,000 People Around the World Have Fully Recovered From Coronavirus

Read it at Johns Hopkins University
It’s easy to look at the coronavirus figures from around the world and despair—but there is good news if you look hard enough. More than 100,000 people around the world who tested positive for the coronavirus have now made a full recovery, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. To be precise, 101,911 people have survived out of the recorded cases around the globe, as of Tuesday morning. However, the number of confirmed cases and deaths also continue to rise. Globally, there are at least 383,944 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world and 16,595 people have died. The United States has confirmed 46,450 cases and 593 deaths.