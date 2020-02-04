Macau, World’s Biggest Gambling Hub, Shuts Casinos to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, will shut the doors of all of its casinos for at least two weeks to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The city is a Special Administrative Region of China to the east of Hong Kong, where the second death from the coronavirus outside of China was confirmed early Tuesday. The Hong Kong death took the official death toll from the virus to 427, including a man who died in the Philippines last week after visiting Wuhan in China. There have been ten cases confirmed in Macau, but no deaths so far. The city’s Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng said the gambling industry will initially shutter for two weeks but the period will be extended if the virus continues to spread. “This is a difficult decision but we have to do it, for the health of our Macau residents,” he told reporters. Macau is the only Chinese territory where gambling is allowed and its gambling industry is around seven times larger than that of Las Vegas, the world’s second biggest gambling center.