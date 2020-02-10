Coronavirus Strikes Down 66 More Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Passengers
Sixty-six more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that is docked in Japan. That brings the total cases on the ship, which is just off the coast of Yokohama, to 136. Amoug the infected are 11 Americans. When the boat arrived off Japan, nearly 300 of the 3,711 people on board were tested for the virus, but that testing has been expanded to those who had any kind of contact with other infected passengers or crew. The people who remain on the ship are not allowed to leave their cabins, aside from scheduled trips out on to the open decks for fresh air. At the heart of the outbreak in China, businesses are gradually reopening following an extended Lunar New Year holiday, even though the virus spread shows no signs of slowing down. The number of people killed by the virus rose by 97 on Sunday, making it the highest number of casualties in a single day so far.