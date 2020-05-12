CHEAT SHEET
Task Force Data Shows Spiking Virus Cases, Contradicting Trump
President Trump said Monday that coronavirus case numbers are declining “all throughout the country,” but data collected by his own task force shows that’s not true. NBC News reports that tables produced for the task force and not publicly disclosed list 10 counties where cases have jumped between 100 percent and 1,000 percent in the space of a week in Tennessee, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Georgia. Under the heading of “Locations to Watch,” there were another 10 counties with increases of 64 percent to 186 percent. NBC noted that some of the hot spots are in states where governors refused to issue stay-at-home orders.