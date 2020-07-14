Coronavirus Task Force Member Insists ‘None of Us Lie’ After Trump Attack
Adm. Brett Giroir, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, insisted Tuesday in an interview that “none of us lie” to the public following a retweet shared by President Donald Trump that accused the task force and other government officials of “lying” about the deadly disease. Giroir said on NBC’s Today show that while it is important to send children back to school, “We have to get the virus under control.” He also said that he acknowledges that the task force has made mistakes, but said they are “are completely transparent with the American people.” Giroir also disputed Trump’s claims that the virus will “just disappear,” stating that Americans must take “active steps” to control the virus, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.