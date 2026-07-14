Celebrity

Coroner Reveals ‘Top Gun’ Star’s Final Moments

TRAGIC LOSS

Newly released records detail the fatal confrontation that ended the veteran actor’s life.

Charlie Sherwood
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

James Handy in Jumanji
ABC Photo Archives

A coroner has revealed that the slain Top Gun: Maverick star James Handy was choked before he was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend’s son, according to a report obtained by TMZ. Authorities say the June 3 slaying began as an argument on the porch of the home of Handy’s daughter in Los Angeles. Authorities say Michael Gledhill, 44, attacked the 81-year-old actor, then returned with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso. Handy was rushed to a hospital, but could not overcome his injuries. Gledhill later called 911, eerily saying, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” He later surrendered to officers at the scene, police said. Gledhill has been charged with murder and is undergoing a mental competency evaluation. A motive for the slaying has not been established. Over a career spanning five decades, Handy amassed roughly 150 acting credits as a regular on the big screen and on television, including appearances on Jumanji, Arachnophobia, The West Wing, The X-Files, and Criminal Minds.

Read it at New York Post
Charlie Sherwood

Charlie Sherwood

Newsdesk Assistant

charlie.sherwood@thedailybeast.com

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