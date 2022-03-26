Corpse Flies Out of Minivan Onto New Jersey Highway, Causing Five Cars and a Horse to Crash
HORSEPOWER
A horse and at least three other travelers were caught in a five-car pile-up Friday afternoon when a human corpse flew out of the back of a Honda Odyssey. According to Paramus, New Jersey Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, the body was en route from a hospital to a funeral home when it bounced out of the back of the minivan and onto Route 17. The ejected corpse incited havoc on the highway, causing a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer to slam into the back of a Jeep. “I was hit so hard my rear glass ended up on the hood of the Jeep,” the Jeep’s driver, Brittany Garabedian told the Daily Voice. Though Garabedian and two others were hospitalized with minor injuries, the horse was unscathed and allowed to graze by the highway until a new trailer could be fetched. The body, which was covered in a sheet, was also unharmed.