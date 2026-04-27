Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

The Waltons star Mariclare Costello has died at age 90. Costello had a wide-ranging career, beginning in the theater before shifting to TV and film projects in the late ‘60s. During the early years of her career, she originated a role in After the Fall on Broadway and performed for President John F. Kennedy in a staging of The Merchant of Venice. She was best known for her roles in television as Rosemary Hunter in the early seasons of the ‘70s drama The Waltons and later for her starring role on The Fitzpatricks. She also appeared in films throughout the 1980s, such as Ordinary People and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension. Prior to her April 17 death, Costello was known for leading the drama program at St. Paul the Apostle Elementary School in Westwood and for directing productions at Loyola High School and Loyola Marymount University. “Her gift was rare. She knew how to get people out of their own heads, focused on a task rather than on themselves, and in doing so helped them access their own creative voices,” her family wrote in her obituary. She is survived by her daughter, Arin, her granddaughter, Bird, and her stepdaughters, Amy and Doon.
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- 1‘The Waltons’ Star Dies at 90VETERAN ACTRESSThe star had a decades-long career in TV and film.
- 2Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect Appears in CourtSERIOUS CHARGESCole Allen faces life in prison if convicted.
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- 3‘90s Movie Star on Life Support as Family Asks for Prayers‘REPEATEDLY MISDIAGNOSED’“God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam,” his mom posted on Facebook.
- 4Climber Miraculously Survives 500-Foot Fall From MountainHOW ON EARTH?He survived not one but two things that might well have killed him.
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- 522 Buddhist Monks Arrested in Massive Airport Drug BustHIGH FLIERSThe monks attempted to smuggle 242 pounds of cannabis.
- 6‘The Simpsons’ Voice Actor Dies at 66LEGEND LOSTThe creative proved a heavy lifter on “The Simpsons,” voicing Lenny, Mr. Burns, Duffman, and Abraham Simpson throughout its run.
- 7Woman Dies After Plunging From Airport ConcourseCOULDN’T BE SAVEDWhy she fell remains unknown.
- 8Tourist Dies After Charmer’s Cobra Slithers Into Pants TROUSER SNAKEThey normally stay around people’s necks.
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- 9‘The Voice’ Star Dies in Car Crash at 24FAR TOO YOUNGThe local mayor says he was killed in a car crash.
- 10Delta Passenger Gives Birth Before Emergency LandingMIDFLIGHT MIRACLEFlight 478 was about five hours into its journey when the woman went into labor.
Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
The 31-year-old man accused of storming the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with the goal of assassinating President Donald Trump made his first court appearance in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Prosecutors charged Cole Allen with attempted assassination of the president, transportation of a firearm across state lines to commit a felony, and discharging a gun. If convicted of these counts, the Caltech graduate could face life in prison. Surveillance video from Saturday night shows Allen charging through the security checkpoint at the annual dinner attended by key figures from the Trump administration and prominent journalists. Allen allegedly shot an officer, who was uninjured thanks to a bulletproof vest. Law enforcement then tackled and subdued the suspected attacker. In all, authorities say Allen brought a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and three knives to the Washington Hilton hotel, where the event was taking place. Police found a manifesto detailing his anti-Trump motivations and criticizing the lack of security at the Hilton. In court on Monday, the New York Post reported that Allen spoke loudly and with confidence, telling the judge his name and that he had a master’s degree.
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Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. is hooked up to life support and is fighting for his survival after a severe battle with meningitis. “Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support,” Monroe’s mother Joyce Patton wrote on Facebook. “God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son… to the moon and back.” Monroe Jr.’s wife, Shawna Stewart, told Complex that the 52-year-old contracted meningitis while filming in Las Vegas a year and a half ago. According to Stewart, the illness was “repeatedly misdiagnosed,” and the “negligence” meant it went untreated for eight months. By the time doctors “finally identified” what was ailing Monroe as meningitis, it had “already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.” The actor is best known for his role in the ‘90s thriller Menace II Society. He’s also made appearances in Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, and The Players Club.
A climber who plunged off the side of a mountain survived not only a 500-foot fall but also the night spent stranded in freezing conditions that followed. The climber had been out with his brother in mid-April when the incident occurred near Mount Baxter in the Sierra Nevada area of California, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In a statement posted on Facebook, the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division Air Operations said the climber “had fallen, and came to rest on a steep ledge, sustaining major injuries.” People reported that the climber had been walking up a steep slope in deep snow, which had then given way beneath him. “They were unable to move up or down the steep terrain and spent the night in freezing conditions,” the division added. “The location of the victim made ground rescue impossible.” It said that a rescuer from Inyo County Search & Rescue was winched down by helicopter to rescue both men. From there, they medivaced to Lone Pine Airport before being rushed to a nearby hospital. “It’s probably the most challenging hoist I’ve had to do,” flight officer paramedic Gustavo Aguirre told the Chronicle.
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Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks were arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 242 pounds of cannabis into the country. “Each carried about five kilos of the narcotic concealed within false walls in their luggage,” a Sri Lanka Customs spokesman said in a statement. The group consisted of student monks returning from an all-expenses-paid, four-day holiday in Thailand when authorities apprehended them at Sri Lanka’s main international airport. This seizure marks the largest single detection of Kush—a potent strain of cannabis originating from the Hindu Kush mountain range—at the international airport. The monk who organized the trip was later arrested after being found in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The acting police spokesperson told the BBC that the 23rd monk had informed the others that the “parcels” were a donation and that authorities believe the young monks may not have known exactly what they were carrying in their bags. The students appeared before a magistrate on Sunday and are required to remain in custody for the next week for further questioning by police.
Benoit Rousseau, a prolific voice actor best known for his work on the French Canadian versions of The Simpsons and Austin Powers, died at 66. Rousseau’s cause of death wasn’t shared in his obituary announcement, but he had been suffering from cancer prior to his death. The creative proved a heavy lifter on The Simpsons, voicing Lenny, Mr. Burns, Duffman, and Abraham Simpson throughout its run. The prolific voice actor also brought many English-speaking classics to French-Canadian audiences. Starting in the ‘90s, he voiced characters in Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Incredibles 2. He took on Marvel as well, dubbing Thor: Ragnarok as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Rousseau was most recognizable to Quebecois audiences for often voicing Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Johnson. He flexed his acting muscles on screen as well, featuring in the 2022 dramedy Trois Fois Rien and TV shows Lâcher Prise and Avant le Crash. “We often filmed together too. A cultured, f---ing funny, sensitive guy… Wow. I’m going to miss him. RIP Ben!!” the director of Avant le Crash, Stéphane Lapointe, posted on Facebook as a tribute to the actor.
A 38-year-old woman has died after falling 50 feet from a concourse at an airport. She plunged from the Upper Terminal Drive at Indianapolis International Airport close to midday on Saturday, and despite the best efforts of medics, couldn’t be saved. According to WTHR, citing Indianapolis Airport Police, she fell onto a grassy area below and was observed doing so by dispatchers monitoring goings-on at the airport. First responders tried to save her for half an hour, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by an Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital doctor over the phone. “The Indianapolis Airport Authority can confirm that a fatality occurred at approximately 12:19 PM today at the Indianapolis International Airport,” airport cops said. “Life-saving measures were administered, but were unsuccessful. An investigation is in progress.” Authorities have not yet identified her
A 57-year-old German tourist has died in a snake charming show gone wrong, according to reports. The performance in Hurghada, Egypt, in early April was supposed to see audience members hold the snake around their necks and shoulders. But the performer went one step further when he made one beast, thought to be a cobra, slither down the pant leg of a Bavarian tourist. Reports from Germany cited by the Daily Mail suggest that, as it did so, he was bitten by the snake and went into cardiac arrest. Efforts to resuscitate him were carried out, and he was rushed to the hospital, but it was in vain, and he later died. The Mail reports that police in Memmingen are keeping an open mind in their investigation and are not solely focused on the snake charmer, while the toxicology report results are not yet back. The show took place at a hotel in the Red Sea resort town.
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A 24-year-old singer who won over all four judges on The Voice has died in a car crash. South Carolinian Dylan Carter made an impression in the show’s 24th season in 2023 by singing Whitney Houston‘s “I Look to You.” He had been due to perform a concert in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, on Monday, but the town canceled it on Sunday. Shortly after, its mayor, Thomas Hamilton Jr., released a statement. In it, he said, “Our family is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dylan Carter in a car accident. As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events.” He added, “His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.” The details surrounding the crash have not been made public at the time of writing.
A passenger gave birth mid-flight aboard a Delta Air Lines route from Atlanta to Portland on Friday, prompting an emergency response shortly before landing. Flight 478 was about five hours into its journey when the woman went into labor, KPTV reported. A doctor and two nurses on board, along with flight attendants, stepped in to assist using limited supplies. Emergency medical technician Tina Fritz told KOIN 6 the team improvised with items from passengers, including blankets and shoelaces. The delivery happened quickly, with Fritz recalling, “within three really good pushes, the baby was out and doing perfect.” The child was born roughly 30 minutes before the plane touched down at Portland International Airport. “It was pretty wild just to see it all happen,” a passenger told KPTV. Upon landing, emergency services met the aircraft, confirming both mother and baby were in stable condition. Passenger Jess Cushenberry praised those who assisted with the birth. “I mean, they probably went home and probably had a drink,” she said.