Rioter Who Wrote ‘WE BREACHED THE CAPITOL OMG’ Admits She Breached the Capitol
SELF-OWNED
A Florida woman who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6—then boasted about it on Parler and Facebook—pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of civil disorder. According to court documents, 33-year-old Corrine Montoni entered the Capitol through a broken door near the Senate. “WE BREACHED THE CAPITOL OMG,” she allegedly posted to right-wing social media platform Parler while inside. Montoni was only in the building for about 10 minutes, per the court filings, but penned a slew of damning social media posts that made her intentions clear. She allegedly wrote on Parler, “Insurrection is coming. Hold the line. Stay vigilant,” and “Storming the Capitol to take back our country from traitors! This is OUR HOUSEEEE!” Montoni even showed off some of the property damage in the Capitol that day, allegedly saying on Parler, “Here’s a pretty little view form [sic] inside the Capitol at our traitor DC police, with a smashed window.” Prosecutors say she also admitted that the rioters “broke a few windows” on Facebook, while calling the riot “peaceful” in the same breath. Montoni’s conviction could land her up to five years in prison.