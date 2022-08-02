Corvette Driver Charged With Doing 161 MPH in 70 MPH Zone

Read it at Stamford Advocate
A New Hampshire state trooper clocked an orange Corvette going 161 mph in a 70 mph zone—so fast that he could not stop the vehicle, police said. Instead, the Stamford Advocate reports, he alerted other police departments and an officer in Woodstock clocked it at 130 mph and was able to catch up to it at a traffic jam. The driver, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury—who was part of a pack of sports cars that allegedly almost caused several crashes—was charged with reckless driving and disobeying an officer.