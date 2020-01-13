Cory Booker Ends His 2020 Presidential Bid
Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday morning that he’s ending his bid for president. “It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president,” the New Jersey Democrat tweeted. “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.” Booker’s departure leaves former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick as the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary. Booker, whose campaign focused on a message of unity, is up for re-election to the Senate this year. He consistently polled at about two percent nationally, according to RealClearPolitics, and did not qualify for the Democratic debates in recent months. President Trump was quick to respond to Booker’s departure with a snarky tweet, writing, “Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”