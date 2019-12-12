Cory Booker Fails to Qualify for Next Debate
Cory Booker announced on Thursday that he will not qualify for the next Democratic debate on Dec. 19. “Today is the deadline for the DNC’s December debate qualifying threshold—and while I may not be on the debate stage next Thursday, thanks to the outpouring of support over the past few weeks, we know there’s a path to victory, and we no longer need the debate stage to get there,” the New Jersey senator tweeted. A Tuesday poll by Quinnipiac University showed that Booker’s favorability is dropping, with just one percent of voters saying they would choose him over other candidates. The debate requires candidates to meet the four percent threshold in at least four national or early-state polls to qualify. Booker’s fundraising has fallen behind that of his Democratic opponents, especially front-runners Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, said that they are building “an entire campaign” around the impeachment proceedings, adding that “we don’t really know how long it’s going to be…so we’re staying flexible in that regard.”