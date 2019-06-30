CHEAT SHEET
WHAT IT TAKES
Cory Booker Questions Whether Biden is Able to Talk ‘Honestly’ About Race
During an appearance on Meet the Press Sunday, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) questioned whether his fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden could address racial issues in the United States given his record on civil rights issues. Booker has been an outspoken critic of Biden, and recently took issue with the former vice president's comment that a kid in a hoodie “may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger.” During the interview, Booker also brought up Biden's opposition as a senator in the 1970s to federally-mandated busing as a tool of desegregation, continuing a working relationship with senators who supported segregation, and his defense of the 1994 crime bill. “Whoever our nominee is going to be, whoever our next president is going to be, really needs to be someone who can talk openly and honestly about race,” Booker said Sunday. “I’m not sure if Joe Biden is up to that task given the way the last three weeks have played out.”