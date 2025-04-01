Politics

Cory Booker Rails Against Musk for ‘Bullying’ Republicans in Marathon Filibuster

15 HOURS AND COUNTING

The New Jersey senator has vowed to hold the Senate floor for as long as he’s “physically able” to highlight the “crisis” unleashed by the Trump administration.

Janna Brancolini
Sen. Cory Booker slammed Elon Musk in a marathon filibuster for “bullying” Republicans into supporting President Donald Trump even when they disagreed with him.

The New Jersey Democrat had vowed Monday night to hold the floor for as long as he was “physically able” to protest what he called a national “crisis” unleashed by the Trump administration.

About 12 hours later, Democratic senators were taking turns asking Booker—who was starting to look a little wild-eyed—minutes-long questions to provide him with much-needed speaking breaks.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar asked how many Republicans would need to join Democrats to oppose Trump’s agenda.

Aided by Musk’s secretive cost-cutting task force DOGE, the administration has spent the last 70 days trying to shutter federal agencies, cut hundreds of billions of dollars in government contracts, freeze funding approved by Congress, and purge the civil service.

Elon Musk is the target of new Democratic Party campaigns.
Elon Musk joined President Trump for a press office in the Oval Office discussing DOGE. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Here’s something that pains me to hear: that Elon Musk is calling Republicans up and saying, ‘If you take this stand, I’m going to put $100 million in a primary against you,‘” Booker answered.

“They are bullying people who dare to stand up and say, ‘Maybe this appointee is not the most qualified person to lead this Cabinet position.’ Or ‘Maybe it’s wrong to cut this agency we created together in Congress,‘” he continued.

Anyone who questions the Trump administration gets “mob attacked” on Musk’s social media platform X and faces threats of being primaried, Booker added.

“There are really good people of conscience on both sides of the aisle,” he said. “This is not a left or right moment. It is a right or wrong moment.”

