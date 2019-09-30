CHEAT SHEET
IT WORKED
Cory Booker Raises $1.7 Million in 10-Day Span to Stay in 2020 Race
Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign announced Monday that it had crossed a self-imposed $1.7 million threshold Sunday night in order to keep him in the 2020 race. The campaign had issued an urgent memo more than a week ago alleging that if they didn’t raise that money, the New Jersey Democrat would have been unable to sustain and build his campaign for the long haul. Now it appears that the gambit has paid off. “Thanks to this outpouring of support, we see a viable path forward to continue growing a winning campaign,” Booker said in a statement Monday. “I’m staying in this race—and I’m in it to win. But this won’t be the last mountain we have to climb on our way to the nomination—we have a lot more money to raise to continue being competitive with the better-funded campaigns in this race. I’ll be asking more of my supporters as we move forward in this campaign together.”