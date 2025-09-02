Cory Booker Reveals Engagement With Beachside Proposal Pics

Cory Booker is officially off the market.

The New Jersey senator revealed his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis on Tuesday afternoon alongside photos of a beach proposal, referring to his new fiancée as an “unearned blessing” in his life.

“[Alexis] has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker, who once ran for president himself in the 2020 Democratic primary, wrote below photos of the couple in leis. “I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

The 56-year-old went on to say the lovebirds are “excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

Booker had recently confirmed to the Washington Examiner that he was in a relationship and living with his partner—more than three years after his split from actress Rosario Dawson.

And while some social media users noted that Lewis bears a resemblance to Dawson, whom Booker dated for about two years, Lewis brings her own impressive pedigree to the table.

The 37-year-old is an alumna of Sidwell Friends School, the elite Washington, D.C. institution that counts Sasha and Malia Obama, Chelsea Clinton, and other political offspring among its graduates.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker speaks during an event in Iowa in 2019. Brenna Norman/REUTERS

She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from New York University and an MBA from Cornell before embarking on a career that has spanned politics, public service, and real estate. From 2017 to 2019, Lewis served as Economic Policy Manager in the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Economic Development under Mayor Eric Garcetti.

While there, she “spearheaded City efforts to drive commercial development in South Los Angeles and co-led the Mayor’s Evolve Entertainment Fund,” a public-private partnership, according to her employer’s website.

These days, Lewis serves as senior vice president of investments at Brasa Capital Management, a Los Angeles-based real estate private equity firm.

Still politically and socially active, Lewis was recently recognized as one of L.A.’s top women leaders in real estate.

Describing herself as a woman in real estate with a “nontraditional background,” Lewis said she’s “thankful to work at a company that saw my potential—and one that sees that of the next generation of women taking a nonlinear path toward real estate.”