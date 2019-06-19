Biden Under Fire For His Nostalgia For Segregationist Senators

Joe Biden’s nostalgic invocation of two southern segregationist senators at a fundraiser on Tuesday night has sparked the most heated exchanges to date in the 2020 Democratic primary, with competitors launching frontal attacks on the former Vice President just a week before the first debate.

According to a pool report from the event, Biden was once again stressing the need for reaching across the aisle to reach “consensus” when he referenced serving with the late Senators James O. Eastland and Herman Talmadge, two ardent-pro segregation Democrat.

“I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland,” Biden said, according to a pool report from the scene. “He never called me ‘boy,’ he always called me ‘son.’”

Biden went on to say that “a guy like Herman Talmadge , one of the meanest guys I ever knew, you go down the list of all these guys. Well guess what? At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done.”

The comments, which were reportedly something Biden’s own advisers had warned him not to make, provoked a sharp response from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), one of three African-Americans seeking the 2020 presidential nomination.

“You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys,’” Booker said in a statement on Wednesday. “Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity.”

Booker went on to condemn Biden for citing the relationships and said he was saddened the former VP hadn’t apologized.

“I have to tell Vice President Biden, as someone I respect, that he is wrong for using his relationships with Eastland and Talmadge as examples of how to bring our country together,” he wrote. “And frankly, I’m disappointed that he hasn’t issued an immediate apology for the pain his words are dredging up for many Americans. He should.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose wife is African-American, also lit into Biden in a tweet featuring a picture of his family.

“It’s 2019 & @JoeBiden is longing for the good old days of “civility” typified by James Eastland,” he wrote in the post. “Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal & that whites were entitled to “the pursuit of dead n*ggers."

The rebukes marked—what seemed at first blush to be—a new chapter in the Democratic primary, one in which the lower tier candidates felt little hesitation to rip into their party’s current frontrunner. It also, once again, exposed the vulnerabilities that Biden carries with him in this cycle.

Biden has a long history of praising former colleagues in the U.S. Senate who opposed civil rights. During a 1985 birthday celebration of Sen. John Stennis, a fellow Democrat and signatory of the “Southern Manifesto,” which urged public and political resistance to desegregation in public schools, Biden called the Mississippian “an opponent without hate” and “a private citizen without wrong... a man without guilt.”

Biden’s time in the Senate during the 70s is also fraught with complications for the votes he cast. He was publicly skeptical, if not opposed, to bussing efforts to diversify school districts and even cast a vote (along with the entirety of the chamber) to restore citizenship to Jefferson Davis, the president of the confederacy.

Biden’s defenders have argued that those are debates and votes of a bygone era. They also note that the former vice president has also at times criticized other politicians for whitewashing or excusing the segregationist legacy of some Senate colleagues. When Sen. Trent Lott, then the Senate Minority Leader, suggested during a 2002 birthday party for ardent segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond that the country would have been better off had Thurmond been elected president, Biden blasted Lott’s comments as “insensitive as hell” and “very offensive.”

“Race is serious stuff,” Biden said at the time. “It’s not something you kid about.”

—Scott Bixby contributed reporting