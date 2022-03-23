Cory Booker’s Heartfelt Testimony Brings Ketanji Brown Jackson to Tears
‘YOU ARE WORTHY’
The Senate confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson got super emotional Wednesday when Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) brought Jackson to tears with his touching testimony on racial progression. Booker detailed his experience as one of the sole U.S. Black senators, and he talked about how important it was that President Joe Biden sought recommendations of Black women for the court. “When I look at you,” he told Jackson, “You’re… so much more than your race and gender… But for me, I’m sorry, it’s hard for me not to look at you and… see my ancestors and yours.” Jackson smiled in recognition through tears. “Nobody’s going to steal the joy,” Booker affirmed to the nominee. “You have earned this spot. You are worthy.” If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.