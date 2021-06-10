Louisville Cop Charged With Hammering Breonna Taylor Protester’s Head With Riot Stick
NOT RESISTING
In May 2020, when the protests over the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd erupted across the nation, one Louisville police officer allegedly struck a demonstrator in the head while they were surrendering for arrest. One year on, Louisville Metro Police Officer Cory Evans is facing federal charges which, if convicted, could see him serve up to 10 years behind bars. According to CNN, the charging document alleged that the brutal arrest happened on May 31 last year. While the unnamed protester was kneeling with their hands in the air, Evans is alleged to hammered the back of the person’s head with his riot stick. The person was hurt, but the document doesn’t reveal the severity of the injuries. Evans faces one federal charge of deprivation of rights. Neither Evans nor the Louisville Metro Police Department commented on the charge.