Cosby Lashes Out in Court After Conviction

Bill Cosby did not take his conviction well on Thursday. District Attorney Kevin Steele argued that Cosby, who was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, should be taken into custody immediately, because he has a private plane and could flee, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Cosby then lashed out at the prosecutor, saying, “He doesn’t have a plane, you asshole.” The Hollywood Reporter reports that when Steele attempted to revoke his bail, Cosby shouted: “I’m sick of him!” The judge denied Steele’s request, but ordered Cosby to remain in the state. The disgraced comedian faces up to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.