The Costa Rica resort where former Yankees star Brett Gardner and his family were vacationing has denied that there was carbon monoxide in the room his teenage son stayed in after local authorities suspected it led to his death.

First reported by the New York Post, the luxury hotel, Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, claimed that there was an “error” in initial reporting on carbon monoxide levels in 14-year-old Miller Gardner’s room and said instead that levels were “non-existent.”

“We understand the concern has grown and to clarify the high levels of carbon monoxide were in a mechanical room that guests do not occupy,” Arenas Del Mar explained to the Daily Beast in a statement. “The levels in the hotel room were non-existent and non-lethal. There was an error in this initial reporting. As mentioned, we await for conclusive results to confirm the cause of this unfortunate death.”

Brett Gardner, far right, poses with his wife, Jessica, and sons, Miller, second from right, and Hunter, far left. Courtesy New York Yankees

On Monday, the general director of Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency announced that a “hazardous atmospheres” team conducted tests in the hotel room the Gardner family was staying in and found “high levels of carbon monoxide contamination.”

“At that time, high levels of carbon monoxide contamination were detected in that room,” Randall Zúñiga said in a press conference, according to People magazine. “Which then leads us to a line of investigation in which it appears that this person may have died from inhaling these very dangerous gases.”

“In this regard, it is important to note that adjacent to this room, there is a specialized machine room, which is believed to contain some type of contamination in these rooms, and this could have caused some kind of contamination at the time,” he continued.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

As claimed by Arenas Del Mar’s statement to the Daily Beast, the “high levels of carbon monoxide were in a mechanical room that guests do not occupy,” seemingly contrasting police claims that the poisonous gas existed in the guest room as well.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss that recently occurred on our premises,” the luxury hotel added to the Daily Beast. “The official cause has not yet been confirmed, and we continue to fully cooperate with the Costa Rican judicial authorities as they conduct their investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, the room in question has been blocked until further notice.”

Miller died March 21 while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica. An official cause of death has yet to be reached as authorities await for the final results of a forensic toxicology report, though asphyxiation has been ruled out as a possibility.

Brett and his wife Jessica Gardner announced their son’s shocking passing in an emotional statement: “Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

“Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief,” they continued.