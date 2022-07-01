CHEAT SHEET
Costa Rica Arrest Photo Reveals Accused Cyclist Killer’s Disguise
The Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security has released a photo of yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong, who fled the United States after allegedly killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson over romantic jealousy. Armstrong was found by the country’s Policía Turística, the agency said in a tweet, and was wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization for homicide after being a fugitive for 43 days. Armstrong used a fake passport to board a flight from Newark to San Jose, Costa Rica. The photo confirms statements from U.S. Marshals, who said Armstrong changed her appearance by dying her hair brown. It doesn’t, however, show her alleged bandages on her nose and bruising under her eyes, as her back is to the camera.