Costco Cracks Down on Membership-Card Sharing With New ID Check Rule

Read it at The New York Times
First Netflix, now Costco. The wholesale retailer announced this week that it will begin checking IDs in an attempt to crack down on members giving their cards to friends and family. “We are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers,” the company explained, according to The New York Times. “If their membership card does not have a photo, then we ask for a photo ID.” That presumably will end the hack that allowed an untold number of consumers to buy at Costco’s lower prices without paying an annual fee.