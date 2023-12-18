Here’s How to Score a Costco Membership for Just $20 Out of Pocket
HOLI-DEALS 2023
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are so many perks to being a Costco member, whether it be scoring significant savings on bulk items or getting access to their premium online-exclusive deals on luxury items like skincare and electronics, investing in a $60 Costco membership can pay for itself in just a couple of trips. If you’ve been debating whether or not to get a Costco membership, consider this a sign to take the plunge.
Costco One-Year Gold Star Membership
+ $40 Gift Card
Currently, non-members can grab a one-year Gold Star Costco Membership for $60, plus a $40 digital Costco shop card, making the membership fee just $20 out of pocket. Already a member yourself? This exclusive deal is a great last-minute gift idea that you can send to the recipient instantly online. Whether for you or a giftee on your holiday to-gift list this year, don’t wait to take advantage of this stellar savings opportunity, as the deal ends on Dec. 31.
