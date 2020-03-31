Could These New Tests Be a Coronavirus ‘Game Changer’?

A new brand of five-minute COVID-19 tests could help doctors keep sick patients from catching the virus, protect frontline health-care workers, and take some pressure off labs.

Public health officials call it a “game changer.” Abbott Laboratories’ new COVID-19 test promises results in as little as five minutes. It’s part of a wave of new rapid coronavirus tests that are coming online as scientists rush to develop new tools to fight the global pandemic. 

Why are rapid results so important right now? What kind of public health decisions can they inform? And what’s the next frontier in coronavirus testing?

