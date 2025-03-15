Cheat Sheet
1

Could Banning Pornhub Be Canada’s ‘Nuke’ in the Trade War?

OHHH CANADA
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 5:33PM EDT 
In this photo illustration, the age-restriction warning screen of the website PornHub is displayed on a digital screen, on January 16, 2025 in London, England.
Could Canada win the trade war by banning PornHub? LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Some Canadians are proposing a radical response to the country’s trade war with the U.S.: Eliminate Americans’ access to the popular porn website Pornhub. The idea is picking up steam after Instagram comedian Matthew Puzhitsky went viral earlier this month for a sketch where he played a Canuck politician proposing it as a response to Donald Trump’s tariffs. “You’re telling me we had a nuke this whole time and no one told me about it?” the character says after learning that the company is Canadian-owned. Pornhub is the most popular porn website in the world, with over 5 billion monthly visits, according to Statista. “If Canada could ban Pornhub in the States, we win the trade war,” Puzhitsky, a Toronto-based stand-up comic, told The New York Post. In the comments below the sketch, many Instagram users thought it could seriously work. However, it’s unclear if the Canadian government could—or should—ban an entire country from accessing a privately-owned site. But the site itself has already blocked access in 17 U.S. states as a response to age-verification laws. As some on social media have noted, though, a VPN would allow anyone to get around the ban by masking their location.

Read it at The New York Post

2
Idaho Teacher Ordered to Remove ‘Controversial’ Welcome Sign
NO CLASS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.15.25 4:22PM EDT 
Published 03.15.25 4:21PM EDT 
The "Everyone is welcome here" sign that hung in Sarah Inama's classroom.
The "Everyone is welcome here" sign that hung in Sarah Inama's classroom. Sarah Inama

An Idaho teacher clashed with her school district after it ordered her to remove two “controversial” classroom signs: one that reads “everyone is welcome here” above an illustration of handprints in different skin tones and another that says all students are “welcome, important, accepted, respected, encouraged, valued,” and “equal.” The fight started in January when the principal and vice principal of Lewis and Clark Middle School in Meridian, Idaho, said that her signs violated the district’s policy that classroom displays must be “content-neutral.” The sixth-grade history teacher, Sarah Inama, said that the message was critical to maintaining a positive and inclusive learning environment. She initially removed the signs before rehanging them and informing her principal, who warned her that doing so constituted “insubordination” that could result in further action. Despite threats to her career, Inama is holding her ground as other teachers across the country face similar experiences under the Trump administration’s push to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion from public education. “There are only two opinions on this sign: Everyone is welcome here or not everyone is welcome here,” she said. “The only other view of this is racist.”

Read it at NBC News

3
Starbucks Must Pay $50M After Tea Burns Man’s Genitals
GRANDE PROBLEMA
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.15.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 03.15.25 4:02PM EDT 
Starbucks
Jeff Greenberg/Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images

Starbucks owes a man $50 million after a cup of tea spilled on his lap at a California drive-through and permanently disfigured his genitals. An employee handed delivery driver Michael Garcia a takeout tray containing the scorching beverage on Feb. 8, 2020, which then spilled on his lap. The painful injuries in his groin left him permanently scarred, and he was forced to undergo medical procedures and skin grafts. A jury awarded Garcia $50 million on Friday, finding that the employee had not properly wedged the drink into the takeout tray before handing it to him. His lawyers claimed that the verdict was a “critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety.” Starbucks denied fault and said that the damages awarded were “excessive.” Garcia’s win mirrors a 1990s lawsuit against McDonald’s in which a woman was awarded $3 million in damages after a spilled coffee gave her third-degree burns and a 2023 case where a family received $800,000 after a McDonald’s chicken nugget seared their toddler and left her with second-degree burns.

Read it at New York Post

4
Viral Baby Wombat Kidnapper Issues Unconvincing Apology After Backlash
I’M SORRY BUT...
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 12:36PM EDT 
BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 5: Coco the 12-year-old Common Wombat has given birth to her third baby at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, which is a rare occurance in captive Wombats.
BALLARAT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 5: Coco the 12-year-old Common Wombat has given birth to her third baby at Ballarat Wildlife Park in Victoria, which is a rare occurance in captive Wombats. Craig Borrow/Newspix/Getty Images

The American influencer who sparked outrage after a video of her snatching a baby wombat from its mother in Australia went viral has issued an explanation: “I ran, not to rip the joey away from its mother, but from fear she might attack me,” Sam Jones wrote on social media, according to the Associated Press. The video, which was widely condemned, showed Jones sprinting away from the wombat’s mom while dangling the young marsupial. In her statement, Jones said she felt “truly sorry” about the incident. She claimed that she stopped her car when she saw the wombat on the side of the road out of concern for its safety. “However, as is seen from the video, when I walked up to them, the joey did not move or run off,” she wrote. “I was concerned it may have been sick or injured, and made a snap judgement to pick up the joey and see if that was the case.” The video, which Jones later deleted, shows her declaring, “I caught a baby wombat” as an unknown man films and laughs. Even Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident was an “outrage.” Jones left the country voluntarily.

Read it at The Associated Press

5
Passenger Punches Out Airline Gate Agent in Viral Clip
GATES OF HELL
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 03.15.25 10:22AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 4: An United Airlines Boeing MAX9 aircraft departs San Diego International Airport to Denver on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
An United Airlines Boeing MAX9 aircraft departs San Diego International Airport to Denver on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after punching a United Airlines gate agent at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, WUSA9 reported. In a viral clip, Maryland resident Christopher Stuart Crittenden attempts to walk onto the jet bridge as passengers depart a previous flight. When Crittenden is blocked by the gate agent, he says, “I’m done with this bulls--t,” before launching an attack. Eyewitnesses reported issues with flights being canceled and said that the flight Crittenden attempted to queue for was fully booked. Crittenden was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, and the agent was transported to a local hospital for injuries. In response to the incident, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Works Union called on the Federal Aviation Administration to take action and institute stronger protections for airline customer service representatives. “Our members deserve a workplace where they can focus on providing excellent customer service—not one where they fear being attacked by passengers,” the union said. “This latest incident is yet another example of the unacceptable rise in violence against frontline airline workers.”

6
JD Vance Ridicules Protesters: ‘Don’t You All Have Jobs?’
GET A JAB
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.15.25 5:29AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 11:45PM EDT 
U.S. Vice President JD Vance introduces his friend and President Donald Trump's nominee to be under secretary of defense for policy, Elbridge Colby, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Getty

Vice President J.D. Vance took aim at protesters at a manufacturing event in Bay City, Michigan, where he touted President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Vance, who was speaking at Vantage Plastics, had little sympathy for people outside the venue who were carrying signs with messages like “Protect Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.” In fact, he suggested their protest was due to a lack of better things to do. “It’s a cool afternoon, on a Friday, and don’t you all have jobs?” The protesters were primarily focused on opposing Trump’s economic policies, particularly any plans to cut Social Security, a move championed by figures like billionaire Elon Musk. The DOGE head honcho has repeatedly criticized Social Security, claiming it benefits undocumented immigrants. The event occurred as Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum sparked backlash, particularly from Canada, Mexico, and China, and added strain on U.S. trade relations. Vance attempted to defend the tariffs, claiming they wouldn’t affect U.S.-based businesses. “Our administration’s plan, our goal is to make it easier and more affordable, to make things within the United States of America,” he said. “If you invest in America, in American jobs, in American workers, in American businesses, you’re going to be rewarded.” Vance closed with a message about the administration’s focus on boosting American manufacturing, promising tax cuts and reduced regulations for domestic companies.

Read it at Raw Story

7
‘Midnight Rider’ Director’s Manslaughter Conviction Cleared After 10 Years Probation
TIME SERVED
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.14.25 11:29PM EDT 
Randall Miller
Jesse Grant/WireImage

Film director Randall Miller has had his 2015 involuntary manslaughter conviction cleared after completing 10 years probation, TheWrap reports. Miller was convicted after the 2014 death of second assistant camerawoman Sarah Jones on the set of his movie Midnight Rider: The Gregg Allman Story after an accident involving a freight train. He pleaded guilty and served one year in jail, becoming the first filmmaker to be imprisoned for a film-related death; John Landis was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter following the on-set deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors during the filming of 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie, while Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter charges following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust were dismissed last year. Miller was able to make use of the Georgia First Offender Act to obtain a court order that wipes the conviction from his record. In a statement, he said, “I am so grateful that this day has finally come. With this exoneration my record has been cleared.”

Read it at TheWrap

8
Harvey Weinstein Debuts Toothless Grin in Court
SAY CHEESE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.15.25 4:50AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 11:10PM EDT 
Harvey Weinstein
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Disgraced Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in the midst of a retrial for his previous rape convictions, appeared in court this week sporting a less-than-dazzling smile, missing several teeth. Speaking to Page Six from prison, he explained that because medical care at Rikers Island is so poor, he had to have several teeth pulled by prison medics after requests to see his own dentist were refused. He added, “I’m not doing well, I’m in Rikers Island… this is a horrible place, no one should be here.” Bizarrely, Weinstein also took time during his call with the paper to praise far-right figure and known antisemite Candace Owens, whom he described as “tough and tenacious.” Just last month, Owens revealed on a livestream that she had been communicating with Weinstein, whom she described as an “immoral man” but who nonetheless may have fallen victim to a “politicized” criminal justice system as a result of movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

Read it at Page Six

9
Rubio Says South Africa’s Ambassador Is ‘No Longer Welcome In Our Great Country’
‘PERSONA NON GRATA’
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.15.25 4:52AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 11:05PM EDT 
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing on Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C.
Marco Rubio Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lashed out at South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. for criticizing the Trump administration, declaring him “persona non grata.” While sharing a Breitbart article titled, “South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool: Trump is Leading Global White Supremacist Movement,” Rubio wrote on X: “South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS. We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.” Rasool’s initial comments claimed the Trump administration is trying to “project white victimhood as a dog whistle that there is a global protective movement that is beginning to envelop embattled white communities or apparently embattles white communities.” Trump has insisted that South Africa’s minority white population is unsafe. In an executive order last month, he offered to take them in as refugees from “government-sponsored, race-based discrimination.” Trump also threatened to halt aid to the country and—like South African-born Elon Musk—has amplified claims about land being taken from white farmers. The South African government has denied that the recently passed law Trump cited is linked to race.

Read it at The Associated Press

10
SpaceX Launches Crew to Replace NASA’s Stranded Astronauts
ASTRONAUT SWAP
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.15.25 4:53AM EDT 
Published 03.14.25 9:19PM EDT 
NASA astronauts commander Anne McClain and pilot Nichole Ayers, alongside mission specialists, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov exit the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout building at NASA Kennedy ahead of launch on March 14, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Getty

SpaceX launched a fresh crew to the International Space Station on Friday night to relieve NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck in orbit for nearly nine months. Their return is scheduled for next week, subject to favorable weather conditions. The new team, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, along with Japan’s Takuya Onishi and Russia’s Kirill Peskov. These astronauts will spend six months aboard the International Space Station, while Wilmore and Williams provide a final briefing to their replacements before their long-awaited return home. Wilmore and Williams’ delay was caused by a series of issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule. After the vessel was deemed unsafe, SpaceX was called in to take over the mission. However, SpaceX’s capsule also faced delays due to battery repairs before it could be successfully launched. The duo’s extended stay was challenging for their families, but Wilmore and Williams continued to support the station, conducting experiments and completing multiple spacewalks. As Williams reflected, “This mission has brought a little attention… but I think the good part is more people are interested in what we’re doing in space.” A new quartet will now pick up where they left off.

Read it at AP

