Could Banning Pornhub Be Canada’s ‘Nuke’ in the Trade War?
Some Canadians are proposing a radical response to the country’s trade war with the U.S.: Eliminate Americans’ access to the popular porn website Pornhub. The idea is picking up steam after Instagram comedian Matthew Puzhitsky went viral earlier this month for a sketch where he played a Canuck politician proposing it as a response to Donald Trump’s tariffs. “You’re telling me we had a nuke this whole time and no one told me about it?” the character says after learning that the company is Canadian-owned. Pornhub is the most popular porn website in the world, with over 5 billion monthly visits, according to Statista. “If Canada could ban Pornhub in the States, we win the trade war,” Puzhitsky, a Toronto-based stand-up comic, told The New York Post. In the comments below the sketch, many Instagram users thought it could seriously work. However, it’s unclear if the Canadian government could—or should—ban an entire country from accessing a privately-owned site. But the site itself has already blocked access in 17 U.S. states as a response to age-verification laws. As some on social media have noted, though, a VPN would allow anyone to get around the ban by masking their location.
