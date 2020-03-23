Could Blood from Coronavirus Victims Help the Sick?

One of the keys to healing and preventing coronavirus might be hiding in the veins of those who survived the disease. That’s what an emerging network of doctors and researchers from across the country think and they’re racing to find out whether it’s true.

A network of top docs from Johns Hopkins University, the Mayo Clinic, and other universities, led by Dr. Arturo Casadevall, is trying to set up a study of convalescent plasma—blood serum from those who’ve recovered—to see if the antibodies from those who’ve gotten the disease and lived are a transferable defense. So how does it work?

