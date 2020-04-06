Could Coronavirus Drive Some Animal Species to Extinction?

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has become the first animal in the United States to test positive for the disease associated with the novel coronavirus. The tiger’s infection is a dramatic reminder that the coronavirus originally spread from animals to people. And that it apparently can spread from people back to different animals.

SARS CoV-2’s potential for interspecies-transmission isn’t just an object of scientific curiosity. It has huge ramifications for the human species as well some of our closest evolutionary kin.

If the coronavirus affects apes the same way it affects people—that is, giving them the potentially fatal COVID-19 disease—it could drive some ape populations toward extinction.