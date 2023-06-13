Could Ryan Seacrest Replace Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?
Ryan Seacrest is reportedly on the list for another big gig. Bloomberg reports that the former American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan host is among the candidates being considered to replace Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune. Sajak announced Monday that he plans to retire after the show’s upcoming 41st season, which debuts in September. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months,” Sajak tweeted. “Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sajak will stay on behind the scenes as a consultant for another three years after his hosting duties end. Representatives for Seacrest and Wheel of Fortune did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment regarding Bloomberg’s report.