OMG MLM
Could You Rise To The Top Of A Pyramid Scheme?
Getting your life ruined by a pyramid scheme has never been so fun as in "On Becoming A God in Central Florida," the new original comedy from Showtime®.
What do patterned leggings, woven baskets, essential oils, knives, and powdered smoothie greens have in common? They've all been hawked (probably to you, probably on Facebook, probably by a former babysitter or someone equally tertiary ) as part of a multi-level marketing company, commonly known as a pyramid scheme. These scammy companies are on full blast On Becoming A God in Central Florida, the new original dark comedy series from Showtime®.
Kirsten Dunst sparkles as Krystal Stubbs, a minimum-wage water park employee taking on Founders American Merchandise (FAM): the same elaborate, cultish, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her family to ruin. See how you'd fare as a member of FAM and catch On Becoming A God In Central Florida Sundays on Showtime®.
You did amazing, sweetie! Check out this trailer for On Becoming A God In Central Florida and tune in Sundays on Showtime®.
©2019 Showtime Networks Inc. All rights reserved. SHOWTIME is a registered trademark of Showtime Networks Inc., a CBS Company.
On Becoming a God in Central Florida © 2019 Sony Pictures Television Inc. and Showtime Networks Inc. All Rights Reserved.