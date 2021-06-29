TLC Cancels ‘Counting On’ as Josh Duggar Awaits Child Pornography Trial
DOWN FOR THE COUNT
TLC has canceled the Duggar family’s reality series Counting On following Josh Duggar’s April arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. The network said in a statement: “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” The show ran for 11 seasons since its inception in 2015. Another scandal centered on Josh Duggar scuttled the family’s previous show, 19 Kids and Counting, in 2015 after news broke that he allegedly molested five underage girls, including two of his sisters. He has not appeared on-air since 2015, according to a prior statement from TLC.