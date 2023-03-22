CHEAT SHEET
    Countries Join Forces With Mexico to Take on U.S. Gun Manufacturers

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    The Bahamas' Prime Minister Philip Davis.

    Dante Carrer via Reuters

    The Bahamas and a handful of other smaller nations are joining Mexico in taking on U.S. gun manufacturers, part of a bid to stop violent crimes committed in foreign nations by people using weapons manufactured and illegally smuggled from the United States. Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis confirmed Antigua & Barbuda, St Vincent & the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as the Latin American and Caribbean Network for Human Security, also joined a brief in support of a $10 billion suit filed by Mexico in the United States Court of Appeal in the First Circuit “to hold US gun manufacturers accountable.” The brief states: “Unlawful trafficking of American firearms must be curtailed at its source: the U.S. gun industry.” Davis added: “The gun manufacturers and distributers from a single nation must not be permitted to hold hostage the law-abiding citizens of an entire region of the world.”