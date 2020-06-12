Country Band Lady Antebellum Pinched Their New Name From Black Blues Singer
Country band Lady Antebellum made a splash on Thursday when they announced they’d changed their name to Lady A, to move away from slavery connotations in light of widespread protests against racial injustice. But they forgot to tell one woman, a 61-year-old black blues singer who has performed under the same name for 20 years. Anita White has gone by Lady A since the 1980s, when she began singing in gospel churches and Motown karaoke nights in Seattle. She has released multiple albums under the name and has another, Lady A: Live in New Orleans, coming out next month.
“This is too much right now,” she told Rolling Stone. “They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time... For them to not even reach out is pure privilege.” A rep for the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum said the band were not aware of White, and they planned to reach out to her.