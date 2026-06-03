Country Hides $23K in Gold for Major Tourist Treasure Hunt

Tourists visiting Lapland this summer will have the chance to hunt for a hidden gold bar worth $23,300 as part of a new tourism campaign. The competition, known as the Midnight Sun Hunt, launches on June 18 in Levi, one of Finland’s best-known ski resorts, where participants can register at the Levi Visitor Centre and collect their first clue. From there, treasure hunters will follow a trail of hints leading them across local landmarks, hiking routes, and attractions in search of the prize. Organizers say the gold bar could be discovered at any stage of the competition, with additional clues released throughout the summer to help narrow down its location. The final hint is scheduled to be revealed on August 22. The hunt is designed to showcase Lapland during the region’s famous midnight sun, when daylight can last around the clock during the summer months. “Levi is known above all for its winter, but the northern summer is still undiscovered by many,” Visit Levi CEO Satu Pesonen said.