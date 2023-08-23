Apple Orchard Banned From Farmer’s Market for Anti-Gay Stance Wins Suit

Read it at The Detroit News
A federal judge in Michigan has sided with an apple orchard that sued after it was banned from a city farmer’s market because it refuses to host same-sex weddings. The Detroit News reports that Judge Paul Maloney ruled that East Lansing’s anti-discrimination policy for farmer’s market vendors violated the free exercise clause of the Constitution. “Plaintiffs were forced to choose between following their religious beliefs and a government benefit for which they were otherwise qualified,” he wrote in his decision. The city said it is deciding whether or not to appeal the decision.