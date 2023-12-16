Country in Mourning as Kuwait’s Ruling Emir Dies at 86

CHEAT SHEET
Kuwait’s ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died Saturday. Kuwait state television made the announcement. “With great sadness and sorrow, we—the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world—mourn the late His Highness the emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” said Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court. No cause of death was given. Kuwait’s deputy ruler and his half-brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, 83, is believed to be the world’s oldest crown prince.