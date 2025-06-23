Country Legend Returns to Las Vegas Stage After 32 Years
“Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!” renowned country legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton wrote in the caption to an Instagram post announcing six concerts at the Las Vegas Caesars Palace Colosseum in December. Parton’s short residency, “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas,” will run during the annual National Finals Rodeo, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship, which brings country acts to Sin City’s major hotels and casinos. Parton will perform her greatest hits, including “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” Parton, who hasn’t been on tour for almost 10 years and hasn’t had an extended run in Vegas for 32 years, has been busy producing an upcoming musical, Dolly: An Original Musical, which is set to premiere on Broadway in 2026. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parton said in a statement. Tickets for the concert series will go on sale this Wednesday.