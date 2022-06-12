CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘So Far, So Good’: Toby Keith Says He Has Stomach Cancer
GET WELL
Country singer Toby Keith revealed Sunday he had undergone treatment for stomach cancer over the last year, but he said he was recovering well. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good.” Keith said he would spend more time with family as he continues his treatment, but that he looked forward to seeing fans soon. “I can’t wait,” he wrote. Keith has since canceled multiple shows lined up over the summer as he continues his treatment.