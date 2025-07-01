Country music star Gavin Adcock has re-opened the festering wound between Beyoncé and some of the country music community.

Adcock was filmed at one of his concerts this week complaining about the three albums ahead of his on the Apple Music country charts.

“One of them is Beyoncé and you can tell her we’re coming for her f---ing ass,” Adcock said on stage.

Country star Gavin Adcock has blasted Beyoncé over her country credentials.

He added, “That s--t ain’t country music, it ain’t ever been country music and it ain’t gonna be country music,” as his audience cheered.

Adcock’s hits include “A Cigarette”, “Run Your Mouth” and “Four Leaf Clover”. His last album, Actin’ Up Again, was released last year, with a new one titled Own Worst Enemy due next month.

The singer, 26, was arrested in Tennessee for reckless driving and violation of open container laws in May. He spent around five hours in jail before being released.

In an Instagram clip posted Monday, Adcock outs himself as somewhat of a mild Beyoncé fan, noting, “When I was a kid my momma was blasting some Beyoncé in the car. I heard a ton of Beyoncé songs, I actually remember her Super Bowl halftime show being pretty kick ass back in the day.”

Then Adcock clarifies his issue with Beyoncé is her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which is her take on the country music genre, specifically exploring the links to Black music culture.

The record, featuring a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Willie Nelson and Post Malone, won the Grammy this year for Best Album as well as Best Country Album.

Adcock unleashed on Instagram, insisting “I really don’t believe her album should be labelled as country music, it doesn’t sound country, it doesn’t feel country.”

He added, “I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and to this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Cowboy Carter has been a controversial album since it was announced as the follow up to her dance-themed Renaissance.

Beyoncé was inspired to make Cowboy Carter after the negative backlash her collaboration with country stars the Chicks got at the 2016 Country Music Awards.

In the CNN documentary Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, audience member Tanner Davenport recalled someone in front of him saying “Get that black b--ch off the stage right now.”

Country star Luke Bryan told Andy Cohen last year his community were a little cautious about the superstar’s latest record.

“Nobody’s mad about it. But where things get a little tricky and you know if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit,” Bryan said. “Country music is a a lot about family.”

Country star Gavin Adcock prefers his Beyoncé music old school.

When she released Cowboy Carter last year, Beyoncé wrote on her Instagram, “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.”

When the album hit No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts, Beyoncé became the first black woman to top the latter.

The superstar dedicated her Grammy win to Linda Martel, the first Black female country artist to find success. Her Cowboy Carter tour ends in July, and has sold over 1.2 million tickets, with a gross of over $300 million.