1
Utah Lawmakers Just Put ‘Wicked’ on the Banned List
WEAK NOT WICKED
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.08.26 12:12PM EST 
Ariana Granda and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

Ariana Granda and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.

Universal Pictures

Utah lawmakers have now gone after the Wicked Witch. Gregory Maguire’s best-selling novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, has been added to Utah’s growing list of banned books for public schools. The novel is the inspiration for both the Broadway show and the Wicked films. The Utah State Board of Education added Wicked to its prohibited list on Jan. 5, making it one of 22 books in the process of removal under Utah’s sensitive materials law, which orders schools to remove titles flagged by state officials. The updated list includes Wicked and two other titles, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Nineteen Minutes. The move has sparked a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed a lawsuit on behalf of authors Elana K. Arnold, Ellen Hopkins, and Amy Reed, the Kurt Vonnegut estate, and two anonymous Utah public high school students. ACLU attorneys told Playbill that Utah is violating the First Amendment by removing books with clear literary and educational value from schools. Vonnegut’s daughter, Nanette Vonnegut, echoed that concern, telling the outlet her father viewed libraries as among the nation’s “most vital public institutions,” adding that the fight now is about protecting young people’s freedom “to read, think, and grow.”

Read it at Playbill

2

Country Music Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 78

‘GREAT MAN, GREATER FRIEND’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.08.26 12:23PM EST 
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Honoree Jim McBride attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center on October 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jim McBride has died at the age of 78 after suffering a fall. The Alabama native wrote six number ones and ten top 10 singles across a 30-year career, PBS reports, while his songs were recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, Trace Adkins, and George Jones. His death was announced on Facebook by singer-songwriter and friend Jerry Salley, who said on Monday, “My closest and longest friend I’ve ever had passed away unexpectedly this morning from a fall that he took last Monday, late afternoon.” The “Chattahoochee” and “Chasing that Neon Rainbow” mastermind was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017, The Daily Mail reports. In a touching tribute, Salley said, “You were a great songwriter. You were a great man. And, you were an even greater friend. What hurts the most is that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. My best friend. We talked or texted every few days right up until the end.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

3
Healthiest and Least Healthy States in America Revealed
TO YOUR HEALTH
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.08.26 10:46AM EST 
United Health Foundation: America's Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report
United Health Foundation: America’s Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report

The most and least healthy states in the U.S. have been identified using new data that synthesizes dozens of social and economic indicators. The United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report was published on Thursday to provide a comprehensive picture of national and state-by-state well-being. Each state was ranked on 50 weighted measures split into five different categories, which the report says are “Social and Economic Factors, Physical Environment, Behaviors, Clinical Care, and Health Outcomes.” At the top of the pile, from first to fifth, were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and Utah. Meanwhile, at the bottom, from 46th to 50th, were West Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and finally Louisiana. Overall, southern states tended to fare worse, while those on the East and West coasts were better off. New Hampshire clinched the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, thanks to its “Low prevalence of non-medical drug use, high prevalence of high school completion and low prevalence of adults using e-cigarettes.” Meanwhile, Louisiana took the 50th spot also for the fourth year running, due to its “High economic hardship index score, high homicide rate and high incidence of chlamydia.”

United Health Foundation: America's Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report
United Health Foundation: America’s Health Rankings® 2025 Annual Report
Read it at America’s Health Rankings 2025 Annual Report

4
‘Friends’ and ‘The Middle’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
‘ROLE MODEL’
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.08.26 9:14AM EST 
Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Actor Pat Finn attends ABC's "The Middle" 200th episode celebration at Fig & Olive on October 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Brandon Williams/WireImage

Pat Finn’s cause of death has been revealed two weeks after the actor’s death on December 22, 2025. According to his official death certificate, he died of bladder cancer. The document, obtained by People, said that Finn had been living with the diagnosis for “years.” He died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family, according to TMZ. Finn appeared in several iconic 2000s shows, including Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld, and According to Jim. He played neighbor Bill Norwood in the ABC sitcom The Middle from 2011 to 2018. Finn is survived by his wife Donna, whom he was married to for 35 years, and their three children. “He was the kindest, most joyful person in any room and was surrounded by his incredibly close and loving family and friends,” his family said in a statement. “We will all miss his big smile and even bigger heart.” Finn’s daughter, Cassidy, also shared a tribute for her father on Instagram, writing, “Dad… you were and are a role model and an inspiration to everyone you met. I tried to think of a word to describe you, but no word could ever do it justice.”

Read it at People

5
Trump Has Killed More People Than First Realized
SO FAR...
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.08.26 11:21AM EST 
Published 01.08.26 10:13AM EST 
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 3: U.S. President Donald Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio monitor U.S. military operations in Venezuela, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club on January 3, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Molly Riley/The White House via Getty

President Donald Trump’s military intervention in Venezuela claimed more lives than initially suspected, according to the country’s interior minister. Diosdado Cabello said on Wednesday that the operation to extricate dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife claimed the lives of 100 people, despite the U.S. placing the initial death toll at 75, The Washington Post reports. “So far—and I say so far—there are 100 dead. One hundred. And a similar number injured,” he said. It is the first time Caracas has put a number on its dead, previously only stating the names of 23 slain service members, while Cuba, too, said 32 of its military personnel had died in the attack. Reuters reports that Venezuela also said large numbers of Maduro’s security detail were killed “in cold blood.” Cabello commenced a week of mourning for the fallen troops on Tuesday. CNBC reports that the Pentagon said seven U.S. service members were injured in the operation, five have recovered, and no fatalities have been announced.

Read it at Reuters

6
NHL Hall of Famer and Hockey Record-Setter Dead at 94
BLOCK LEGEND
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.08.26 11:32AM EST 
1964; Goalie Glenn Hall #1 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save during a portrait session circa 1964.
Bruce Bennett/Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

Glenn Hall, who holds the National Hockey League (NHL) record for starting 502 consecutive games as a goaltender, has died at the age of 94. Hall’s team, the Chicago Blackhawks, confirmed his death on Thursday and held a moment of silence for the legendary goalie and Bob Pulford, who died on Jan. 5. Pulford previously served as a coach for the team. Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” Hall was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of All Time for helping the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961 and for his record-breaking streak. The team learned of his death from his family, and his son confirmed that Hall died on Wednesday at a hospital in Stony Plain, Alberta. “We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions to hockey and to our club, and we will honor his memory today and always,” said Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz, calling Hall “one of the greatest and most influential goaltenders in the history of our sport.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

7
Obsessed by Kevin Fallon Brings Hilarious, Biting Pop-Culture Verdicts to Substack
MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY
The Daily Beast
Published 01.08.26 9:00AM EST 
Cover for art for Obsessed by Kevin Fallon, the new Daily Beast Substack
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

Kevin Fallon, the hilarious voice behind the Daily Beast’s Obsessed, is bringing his main character energy to Substack. Obsessed by Kevin Fallon delivers hilarious, biting verdicts on the unmissable TV you love talking about (from prestige dramas to reality trash), the movies that have you seated (from Oscar bait to streaming rom-coms), and the celebrity news you need.

Subscribe to Kevin’s Substack to receive his must-read dispatches, daily bonus content, and hot takes whenever there’s something that’s too juicy to sleep on. As a subscriber, you’ll also get regular live videos and have full access to a community of like-minded entertainment obsessives.

If your group texts light up on Sunday nights when The White Lotus is on, you know EXACTLY what your Real Housewives tagline would be, or you need to dissect every detail about the latest celebrity divorce, you should join us at Obsessed by Kevin Fallon.

8
Patrick Swayze’s Younger Brother Dies at 63
TOO SOON
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.08.26 8:54AM EST 
Patrick Swayze in 1990.
Patrick Swayze in 1990. Nancy R. Schiff/Getty Images

Patrick Swayze’s brother Sean Swayze has died at the age of 63. His death was first reported by TMZ, with his son Jesse Swayze confirming that his father passed away on Dec. 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. Sean was the younger brother of Patrick, the acclaimed Dirty Dancing actor who died at age 57 in 2009, as a result of pancreatic cancer. Sean died from an “upper gastrointestinal bleed,” according to his death certificate viewed by People. The bleeding was caused by “severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis,” according to the document. Sean has three children, sons Jesse and Kyle, and daughter Cassie. He is survived by his children and his older brother, Don Swayze, who is also an actor. A cousin of the Swayze family posted about Sean’s death on Instagram, writing, “He was always fun and full of life. We are praying hard for the entire family during this difficult time. Please know that we love you and are always here for you. Sean, I love you so much, and we will miss you dearly.”

Read it at People

9
Airline Quits Trump’s Deportation Flights After Furious Backlash
GROUNDED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 7:53AM EST 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air

A commercial airline is pulling out of deportation operations tied to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement. Avelo Airlines said it will cease flying deportation charters for the Department of Homeland Security, bringing to an end its work transporting detained immigrants for Immigration and Customs Enforcement after less than a year. Since publicizing the arrangement in April, the low-fare carrier has faced protests, boycotts, and criticism from travelers, flight attendant unions, local politicians, and immigration activists. The Houston-based airline said it will refocus on commercial air service and close its base at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona on Jan. 27. Mesa has served as a strategic hub for ICE Air Operations. “The ICE transports provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” spokeswoman Courtney Goff said in an email to The Washington Post. Goff said CSI Aviation, the government contractor overseeing the flights, will determine when the deportation operations formally end. Avelo began transporting detained immigrants from Mesa on May 12. At the time, chief executive officer Andrew Levy said the company had entered the agreement for financial reasons. Public records show ICE awarded CSI Aviation a contract in March that is now valued at more than $560 million.

Read it at The Washington Post

10
‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Reveals the Show’s Most Surprising Fan Base
#INSPIRING
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 7:17AM EST 
Hudson Williams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Hudson Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams said in an interview with show superfan Andy Cohen on Wednesday that closeted professional athletes have been in touch since the series’ premiere. “It’s definitely the people who reach out, somewhat anonymously, who are like, ‘I’m a professional player, and I’m still in the closet,’” Williams, who stars as Canadian hockey phenom Shane Hollander, told Cohen during an interview on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. Williams, 24, added that the creative team behind the show, in particular the author of the books on which it is based, Rachel Reid, has heard from closeted hockey players, football players, and basketball players. “They’re reaching out to Rachel, our author, who will then relay these lovely anonymous emails, and sometimes they’re just reaching out privately through Instagram, and those are the ones that hit you and go, ‘Oh, so this is a fun show and it’s celebratory, but also sometimes it’s just hitting people right in the nerves.’” The show, which streams on HBO Max and also stars 25-year-old Connor Storrie as the Russian hockey sensation Ilya Rozanov whose intense rivalry with Williams’ Hollander turns to romance, has taken the world by storm since its November premiere and has already been renewed for a second season.

Read it at SiriusXM on YouTube

