Country Music Star’s Mom Brutally Murdered in Her Virginia Home

Country music star Spencer Hatcher’s mother, Holly, has died after being brutally stabbed by a stranger who broke into her home in Virginia. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office said Kevin Moses Walker, 41, who appears to have had no criminal history, targeted Hatcher’s parents in a “completely random attack” on August 3. Michael was also injured in the horrifying assault but managed to break away and kill Walker with a handgun. Walker’s attack followed just hours after he had caused a disturbance at a nearby campsite. “There’s going to be questions that will never be answered, but all I can tell you is we’ve cried, we’ve hurt, and we’ve hugged, and we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us, and between you,” Hatcher said at a press conference Saturday. Spencer has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, thanking everyone who has “lent their support to me and my loved ones.”