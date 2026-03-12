Country Singer Announces ‘Indefinite’ Performance Hiatus

A Michigan synagogue attacker is dead after they intentionally rammed their car into the entrance of a school at the congregation, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The suspect was carrying a rifle Thursday when they crashed into the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, a suburb of Detroit, the outlet reported. The vehicle reportedly caught fire after crashing into the building. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the suspect’s death with the AP but did not provide additional information. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during a press briefing that synagogue security had engaged in gunfire with at least one person. FBI Director Kash Patel said that agency personnel were “on the scene” of the “apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation.” Authorities said that no one else was injured in the attack, and that all children at the temple’s preschool had been evacuated. “This is heartbreaking,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.” The suspect has not yet been identified, and an investigation into their motives is ongoing.
Country singer Colter Wall has pulled the plug on the remaining dates of his 2026 tour, telling fans he needs to step away from the stage as he struggles with his mental health. The 30-year-old “Sleeping on the Blacktop” singer announced to fans on Wednesday that the final stops of his Memories and Empathies tour are canceled and that he will be taking an “indefinite hiatus” from live performances. Wall said the decision came after his mental health declined during the tour. “Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring,” he wrote, explaining that continuing to perform ultimately left him “mentally unwell.” After discussions with his team, Wall said he decided to cancel the final three shows on the tour, including a performance in Indianapolis scheduled for the following day. Wall thanked fans for their support and said tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded. This isn’t the first time the Canadian country artist has paused touring for health reasons. In February 2025, Wall postponed a slate of shows just days before the tour launch, telling fans that time off the road for his “mental and physical health” was “greatly needed.”
New photos show North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un shooting pistols with his teenage daughter during a tour of a light munitions factory, as rumors swirl of a possible succession plan. The new images published by state media are part of Kim’s push to build up the country’s conventional forces following years of nuclear saber-rattling with the West. Although the dictator rated the pistols “excellent,” it was his 13-year-old sidekick who drew the attention of foreign policy experts. Her name is believed to be Kim Ju Ae and she has become a regular fixture of Kim’s photoshoots, having first appeared next to her dad during a long-range ballistic test in 2022. Before the gun range cameo this week, Ju Ae was seen with her dad at another test launch of supposedly nuclear-capable missiles. Naturally, this has fueled speculation that the 42-year-old leader is preparing his daughter to one day take power as the fourth generation of the Kim family to rule the nation of 26 million. Others believe the family photoshoots have another objective. “The regime is trying to cultivate the image of a strong and formidable woman,” North Korea expert and university faculty member Lim Eul-chul told AFP.
Gift cards may soon be the new take-home pay for TSA agents at the Denver International Airport while the partial government shutdown slogs on. Officials at the airport are asking the public for donations of $10 and $20 grocery store and gas cards to help support the agents, who are missing paychecks. Secure lock boxes and collection bins are being set up around the airport for the cause. Though Denver hasn’t seen the same chaotic security lines as in Atlanta, Houston, and New Orleans, the start of spring break is expected to bring a surge of travelers. “Federal employees are working tirelessly to ensure our airport operates efficiently and safely without getting paid,” DIA chief executive Phil Washington said. This all comes as the shutdown, which began February 14th and impacts funding for the Department of Homeland Security, shows few signs of easing. This isn’t the first time Colorado’s busiest airport has gotten creative to support unpaid workers. In November, during the last government shutdown, officials applied for an FAA waiver to use airport revenue to foot the wages of TSA employees. The shutdown ended before the plan went any further. This time around, the gift card campaign will go on until funding resumes, according to officials.
Elton John’s husband is providing a window into the musician’s life after he lost sight in his right eye 15 months ago. “He’s great. He’s battling on. He’s keeping busy and moving forward,” David Furnish told Variety. The “Rocket Man” singer, 78, contracted an eye infection in the summer of 2024, leaving him blind in the right eye and with limited vision in his left. He’s also suffered from various other ailments that have required him to undergo surgeries on his knees, right hip, prostate, appendix, and tonsils. “I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I’m still here,” John jokingly said at the New York Film Festival premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late. The EGOT winner has said his most recent affliction has been “devastating” due to his inability to “see anything, watch anything, read anything.” While distressed, John has been sustained by the love for his two teenage children, according to Furnish. “We really love parenting, we love our family, and we love being together, and that’s everything for us,” he said.
President Donald Trump has delivered an ominous appeal to Iran’s World Cup soccer team as his war rages on in the Middle East. Iran was due to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in Los Angeles and Seattle this summer, but the country’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali insisted on Iranian TV on Wednesday that “under no circumstances” will the nation participate. Trump has now weighed in with a bizarre Truth Social post. “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” he said, adding, “Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.” It is unclear what concerns Trump has for the team’s safety, but the Daily Beast has asked the White House to clarify. Iran’s participation in the tournament was plunged into doubt when Trump teamed up with Israel to strike the nation on Feb. 28. FIFA president Gianni Infantino is clearly sweating over the development, having bent the knee to Trump to ensure the tournament goes on without a hitch. On Tuesday, he met with Trump and claimed the president said Iran was still welcome. The tournament kicks off in 91 days.
Maya Rudolph is heading to Broadway. The Saturday Night Live alum, 53, will star in the dark comedy Oh, Mary! for an eight-week run starting on April 28, taking on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. The show has been a hit since it opened in July 2024—even making $1 million in a single week, a first in the Lyceum theater’s over century-long history. The play imagines the story of a suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the days before her husband’s assassination. “It’s such an honor to play the role of Mary, especially after so many iconic Marys have come before me. So making my Broadway debut in the role of a lifetime - as a miserable, suffocated, alcoholic woman - is a real dream come true,” Rudolph told Broadway World. The play was written by Cole Escola, who originated the role on Broadway and won a Tony Award for the performance. “Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamed of being Cole Escola,” Rudolph added.
Airlines have announced that they are raising their ticket prices or canceling flights as a direct result of President Donald Trump’s war in Iran. At least three airlines have said they are being forced to make changes because of the oil crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East and attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Thai Airways said it is raising ticket prices by about 10 to 15 percent due to “overwhelming” demand and rising fuel costs, and warned that journeys on its normal European routes and other destinations will be “extremely limited” for the foreseeable future. Hong Kong aviation giant Cathay Pacific said it will increase fuel surcharges for travelers as fuel costs have nearly doubled since the war broke out. Air New Zealand has also announced it will need to raise prices, with the Kiwi airline’s CEO, Nikhil Ravishankar, confirming that it will cancel about 1,100 flights until May 6, affecting about 44,000 passengers. “It’s an unprecedented issue as far as fuel price is concerned, but managing fuel spikes is a well-trodden path if you’re running an airline,” Ravishankar told Radio New Zealand.
Golden Globe–winning actress Kathleen Turner has a simple request for photographers these days: drop the first name. Turner made a rare red carpet appearance Tuesday at the New York premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where she gently corrected the usual chorus of photographers shouting “Kathleen!” for pictures. Making her way down to her seat on the carpet with a cane, the 71-year-old paused when she heard the calls and offered a new preference. “You know what I really enjoy, at this age? Miss Turner,” she told the photographers. The press quickly got the message. Several photographers began calling out “Miss Turner,” with one earning a wink of approval from the actress. The appearance marked Turner’s first red carpet outing of 2026 and ended a months-long hiatus from public premieres. Her last major carpet appearance came in August 2025, during the promotion of the remake of The Roses, a new take on her 1989 classic The War of the Roses. Turner rose to fame in the 1980s with a string of hits and became known for frequent collaborations with actor Michael Douglas. Her most recent film role came in the 2022 dark comedy The Estate.
A Chinese national was arrested at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after authorities discovered nearly 2,300 live queen garden ants in his luggage, bound for China. Zhang Kequn, 32, was intercepted during a routine security check, with some ants packed in test tubes and others hidden inside tissue paper rolls. Prosecutors told the court that Zhang is suspected of masterminding an ant-trafficking ring broken up in Kenya last year, which had already led to convictions of four other smugglers. The ants, scientifically known as Messor cephalotes, are protected under international biodiversity treaties, and their trade is tightly regulated due to their ecological importance in soil health. The Kenya Wildlife Service said the seizure is part of a broader crackdown on illegal ant harvesting, which supplies exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia. Investigators have obtained court approval to examine Zhang’s electronic devices and are expected to pursue further arrests.