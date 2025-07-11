Country Singer Gets Misdemeanor Citation Over Deadly Car Accident

Country singer Conner Smith was issued a misdemeanor state citation following a fatal car accident in Nashville that killed a woman, TMZ reported Thursday. Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, told the outlet that Smith is “incredibly grateful to the [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times.” Smith, 24, known for his viral song “I Hate Alabama,” struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins with his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as she crossed the street on June 8. Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she later died. Smith was charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense—failure to yield resulting in a fatality, sources told TMZ. Sources close to the singer told the publication that the incident was a “tragic accident” and that he was not “under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time” of the deadly crash. Police said Smith showed no signs of impairment and that the initial belief was that he simply failed to yield, the sources added.