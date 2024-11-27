An Alabama country star is wanted after he allegedly violated his bond by going to the Country Music Awards in another state—and posted about it on social media.

The singer, Austin Tanner, who was indicted earlier this year for alleged insurance fraud, traveled out of state to Nashville to attend the award ceremony on Nov. 20, PEOPLE reported.

Making matters worse, the 38-year-old songbird flaunted the trip on social media.

“✨ First CMA Awards ✨," Tanner’s Instagram caption read for a photo of him and his wife on the red carpet. “Last night was nothing short of magical as we walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards. This moment marked a dream come true!”

Tanner cannot leave the state of Alabama without first asking for the court’s permission, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Monday, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to the judge to revoke the country singer’s bond, citing his photos on the red carpet that he shared to Instagram.

The motion was granted the following day, with an arrest warrant issued.

Tanner was indicted on two counts of first-degree insurance fraud, theft of property and attempted theft in April. He was released at the time on a $20,000 bond.

PEOPLE reported that he had a deposition hearing on Nov. 21 (The day after the CMA‘s) but it was “abruptly rescheduled” the day before.

His attorney, Frederick Helmsing, told the outlet that he didn’t know Tanner was leaving Alabama, and that the hearing was rescheduled “due to the complexity of the case, issues over matters of law and ongoing investigations.”