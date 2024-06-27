Country Singer Kinky Friedman of The Texas Jewboys Dead at 79
KINKSTER GONE
Kinky Friedman, frontman of the witty and satirical country band, the Texas Jewboys, has passed away at age 79. “Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends.” his X account wrote on Thursday morning. “Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit.” Little Jewford, one of Friedman’s long time friends, told The New York Times that Friedman had been sick for months. Friedman led an illustrious career, being one of a few artists to be daring enough to poke fun at Jewish culture, feminism and hot button political issues through his Texan-drawl and six-string guitar. Friedman didn’t dare limit his abilities to music, he wrote novels, captured 12 percent of the vote in the 2006 Texas Gubernatorial election and he even won the National Organization for Women’s “Male Chauvinist Pig Award.”