Country Star, 59, Takes Hard Fall on Stage

Country music star Tim McGraw caught his cowboy boot on an edge of the stage and fell down, hard, during a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday night. The 59-year-old was singing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ and got straight back up, appearing unaffected. He commented that there was “a drop there,” acknowledging his fall. Fans reacted to the incident by simply singing the song louder, as soon as it was apparent that McGraw was okay. In a review of the concert for the Cincinnati Enquirer, journalist David Wysong said the musician showed up forty minutes late to the gig, and when he arrived on stage he said, “I made it.” He said it was an “imperfect show” and that three-time Grammy winner McGraw wasn’t “clicking on all cylinders.” Footage of the fall is circulating on social media, and it appears to be a long way down.

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