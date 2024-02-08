Country Star Jason Isbell Files for Divorce From Musician Amanda Shires
‘IRRECONCILABLE’
Grammy-winning country artist Jason Isbell has filed for divorce from his wife, fellow musician Amanda Shires. According to Williamson County court records obtained by multiple outlets, the pair split in December after more than a decade of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Shires and Isbell frequently collaborated and crossed over into each other’s acts, with Shires on fiddle and background vocals for Isbell’s band the 400 Unit and Isbell on guitar for Shires’ group the Highwomen. The duo have been open about their marital struggles for years through their work, including a 2023 HBO documentary that detailed the fissures stemming from the production of Isbell’s 2020 album, Reunions. During that period, their relationship was so tumultuous that Shires spent more than a week living at a motel to gain space. The documentary revealed that Shires had suggested marriage counseling to Isbell as well. They had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February 2023 and share an 8-year-old daughter, Mercy.