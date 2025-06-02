Country music star Lorrie Morgan has shared her heartbreak after the death of her sixth husband of 17 years, Randy White.

Morgan put her touring career on hold in April while White battled mouth cancer. He passed away on the morning of June 1, aged 72.

The pair shared a blended family with six children, fifteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In a heartfelt tribute posted to her X account, Morgan wrote, “Randy has been my partner and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

In December, Morgan told fans her husband was “making some progress.” The dual CMA Award winner added, “We are strong and he is determined. I love you RanRan.”

White’s stepson, country singer Jesse Keith Whitley, posted a tribute on his Facebook page.

“The recent years of my life all the way back to when I was 22-23 years old this great man has been here and loved my mom, and also me and my sister as we were his own,” Whitley wrote.

“He showed me love and showed me a relationship with Jesus even though I grew up Catholic, I kinda distanced myself a little from it. He has been the best grandfather for my kids they could ever ask for. Has come and picked me up late night when it wasn’t safe to drive and was never mad .. not even once (this happened multiple times lol).”

“I can’t tell you the amount of love that has poured in from fans, family and friends. We will miss you always and forever and our hearts are shattered in losing you. But you have fought one helluva fight RanMan! Rest easy.”

Morgan commented on the post, “Love you son.”

White was born on May 15, 1953 and was a retired Nashville business owner.

He was Morgan’s sixth husband. The pair married in September 2010. Morgan’s other husbands included country singers Keith Whitley, John Randall and Sammy Kershaw.

Morgan’s first country single charted in 1979 and she has had three Billboard country No.1 hits: “Five Minutes”, “What Part Of No” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength”. She is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

A statement from Morgan’s publicist stated “The family appreciates prayers of support and requests privacy during this difficult time.”