Country Star Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife: He Cheated on Me

This one is so messy someone should write a song about it. Country star Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife has filed for divorce, alleging that he cheated on her, People magazine reports. Hannah Lee Fowler wrote in her petition filed last week in Tennessee that “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.” Hunt, 37, and Fowler, 33, got married in 2017 and had not announced they are expecting. But the divorce papers say she is due in May and wants primary custody of the baby, plus alimony and child support.